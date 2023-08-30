Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her Wedding Plans With Fiance Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, thrilled her fans by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in April. Now, a few months after solidifying their relationship, it appears that the couple is ready to take another step forward. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the 19-year-old actress spoke about the moment when she realised her 21-year-old fiance and musician was her forever partner. Millie Bobby Brown hinting at her marriage plans, revealed that she felt a strong connection with Jake from their very first conversation and she was certain he would play a significant major role in her life.

Talking about the proposal, Millie Bobby Brown disclosed that Jake proposed with a special surprise, as he gave her a ring that once belonged to her mother, Kelly Brown. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me,” she explained.

She further revealed, “I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him.’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

For those not aware, Jake Bongiovi is the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea and both his parents are supporting their relationship. Millie Bobby Brown mentioned that they are both fortunate to have parents who have stayed together for a long time. She expressed that her parents are also happy and love him so much.

“His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world,” she added.

As of now, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi haven’t settled on a specific date for their wedding. However, the actress revealed that she’s been approached by several designers who are keen to create a dress for her. Despite the attention surrounding her attire, Brown highlights that the upcoming event occasion isn’t solely about her outfit and currently, she’s carefully considering her options.

Further, when asked if she’ll change her name to Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi or Millie Bobby Brownovi, the Enola Holmes actress laughed and expressed that she and Jake Bongiovi are actively discussing this matter as it’s going to be a major decision too.