Mimi Director Laxman Utekar's Father Passes Away At 95

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s father passed away due to a heart attack on May 1, 2023. He was 95. The director along with his family members are in their native place Poladpur, Maharashtra. A prayer meeting will be reportedly held on May 10th and 12th. The film fraternity is expected to be present for the same, to offer their condolences.

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to the director shared that the entire Utekar family along with their relatives are currently in Poladpur (Maharashtra). Laxman’s father was putting up at Poladpur, which is their native place.

Laxman is known for hit films like Mimi which starred Kriti Sanon and Luka Chuppi which also starred Kriti along with Kartik Aaryan.He is currently working on a few more projects which are expected to release this year. He has directed Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, which is set to release on June 2, 2023. He will also be helming a historical film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

