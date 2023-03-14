Mindy Kaling Gets 'Starstruck' As She Poses With Deepika Padukone And Ram Charan; Pics Go Viral

One of the biggest delights of this year's Oscars was without a doubt the Indian representation. The 95th Academy Awards were a tremendous affair for India, from Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers' significant victories to the Deepika Padukone ruling the carptet. Now, actress Mindy Kaling has treated fans to pictures of her along with famous celebrities, showcasing the ‘brown beauties.’

In the pictures, the Mindy Project fame is seen taking selfies with Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Simone Ashley, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Naomi Scott. They are seen all smiles for the camera, dressed in their best outfits. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Could not be more starstruck by these Brown Beauties.”

Fans and friends of the actress flocked to the comment section to pen messages on how beautiful they all looked. One of the users wrote, “Woah! All the beauties in the same frame.” Another user wrote, “So much beauty and talent and creativity and brilliance and power in this photo! So excited to see Indian women making a mark in Hollywood.” One more user wrote, “Brown beauties taking over.”

Take a look at the post below:

Actor Ram Charan also gave fans a glimpse of the Oscars 2023. The Magadheera fame shared pictures of him posing with his RRR team, sitting beside his wife at the venue, taking selfies and much more. He also wrote, “Oscar Love. We are here for India.” Take a look.

India received a double win at the Oscars 2023, with Netflix's original documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' winning Best Documentary Short Film and RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' winning Best Original Song.

The nominees in the category of Best Original Song were Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand, David Byrne's This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once and Diane Warren's Applause from Tell It Like A Woman and Mitski.

The Elephant Whisperers, on the other hand, is the first Indian production to win under the category. Helmed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary competed alongside four other films in the category: Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at the Gate and How Do You Measure a Year?

