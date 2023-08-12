'Minor Accident... No Issues To Report Now': Malayalam Actor Vithura Thankachan

Just two months ago, the sudden demise of Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi left the film industry in absolute shock. Just as fans were reeling from it, yet another accident caught the headlines. Reportedly, actor-producer Vithura Thankachan met with a car accident on August 10. The famed mimic artist allegedly crashed into the back of a JCB while he was on his way back after presenting a show. As per the reports, he suffered injuries in his chest and neck and had to be admitted to a private hospital. However, now the star has responded to the news of his accident.

Vithura Thankachan is famed for his show titled Flowers TV’s Star Magic. The star informed his fans that the accident was a minor one. The text when translated into English reads, “The current news regarding me is about a minor accident that happened a week ago and I have no issues to report it now. With love Thankachan.”

A fan reacted to the post and wrote, “Very sad to see the news. Thank you! God bless you.” Another wrote, “Came to know today about a group of people in social media. Now they will not rest unless they slander you and mislead others.” Another wrote, “Media will say many things like that. The prayers of those who love you are always with you.”

Vithura Thankachan is a famed Indian film producer who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. He is also known as a singer, lyricist and composer. He has worked in movies like Golden Jubilee (2011) which is directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and starred Jayaram and Mamta Mohandas in significant roles and Kadha Thudarunnu (2010) as well.

Vithura Thankachan became a renowned mimic artist and gained recognition when Mazhavil Manorama hosted a comedy festival, where he showcased his talent. His popularity peaked and gained him star status. His presence in Flowers TV’s comedy show Star Magic made him win the hearts of his audience.