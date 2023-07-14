Mira Rajput Just Cannot Resist Jumping Into Freezing Lake In Switzerland; Shares Photo

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor along with their kids are currently enjoying a vacation in Switzerland. The couple has been sharing a lot of pictures and setting the internet on fire. Well, keeping up with the trend Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor shared a photo of her jumping into a freezing Switzerland lake.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the star wife wrote, “Take the plunge! I cannot resist jumping into water - the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall and finally I ticked off a lake! On our summer holidays to the hills, my mom would have us all stop at every waterfall so she can take a dip.. the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.. So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change later, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake.” As soon as she shared the photo, Ishaan Khatter dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. In the photo, Mira is wearing a black and white swimsuit and is accompanied with her friend.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Recently, actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to wish his ‘wife for life’ Mira Rajput a happy anniversary. The couple also shared a passionate lip kiss in the sweet photo. The couple got married on July 7, 2015. In the caption of his post, Shahid penned down a heartwarming note which read, “In a sky full of stars … I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song)."

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in Bloody Daddy. The movie brought back Shahid in an action avatar and was widely loved by all. Next, he will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in a romantic drama. The film’s title has not been finalised as of now.