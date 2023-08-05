Mira Rajput Shares Glimpses From Her Vacay In Landour; Lists Reasons Behind Her Break From Instagram

Mira Rajput and her social media posts are an absolute delight for her fans as she has a penchant for sharing glimpses from her life and her bond with husband and actor Shahid Kapoor and kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. While the glamorous family had a gala time on their recent trip to Landour, the star wife and social media influencer had shared some memorable moments from her getaway to the hilly paradise. She also explained her long absence from social media with a note.

On Friday, Mira Rajput dropped a montage video encapsulating all the fun memories she made with her family. It consisted of glimpses of verdant, towering mountains all around and the beautiful flowers that had bloomed during the summers. It also had some selfies with the family, pictures of their walks around the scenic landscape, a snap of the tea shop at Char Dukan and more. Explaining her reason behind taking a break from Instagram, Mira penned the caption, “I’ve taken some time off Instagram - well I’ve been on it, posting stories here and there, traveAt least I did, and I thought I’d enjoy the summer without that pressure. Whenever I felt like it I would go ahead, but there was no compulsion. And it felt amazing (smiling face emoji)."

Take a look

She added, “Now I’m back with the insta-bug again, so here’s glimpse of the trip I took with my family to the Hills. Everything about it brought back our summers as kids. And no matter what age you are, you’re never too old to be pampered by your parents. So sandwiched between generations, this was #SummerStories2023 in Landour. Treks, unending breakfast, late night chats with my sister (my brother in law was surprised we were still chatting 3 hours after he left us), and hugs from Mom & Dad."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As part of their celebrations, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple then went on to become proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Raj & DK’s thriller series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Zakir Husain. He followed it up with another engaging thriller titled Bloody Daddy. The actor also has a film lined up with Kriti Sanon.