Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert To Call Out Fans For Taking Selfies: 'I Don’t Like It'

Concertgoers weren’t happy with musician Lambert after she decided to call out fans taking selfies during her show. Footage of the incident initially went viral on TikTok and later began circulating on other social media platforms. In the clip, Miranda is seen performing Tin Man at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater at her Las Vegas residency. When the singer notices a group of girls taking pictures, she decides to reprimand them by halting the show. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second,” the musician is heard saying in the viral footage.

“These girls are worried about taking a selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pis** me off a little bit. I don’t like it at all. You’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country d*** music," Miranda tells the group. The musician then motions them to sit down with her hands before asking, “Shall we start again?" While fans began to cheer for the singer, her gesture did not happen to have gone down well with some concertgoers.

As Miranda restarts the song, a video captures a female attendee leaving her seat. “Come on, let’s go. You don’t do that to fans,” the woman comments before walking out of the show.

According to a report by NBC News, a member of the group that got reprimanded stated she was “appalled" by the incident. Identified as Adela Calin, the woman posted the photos on social media explaining, “These are the 2 pictures we were talking about when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies." Take a look at it here:

While sharing the details about the incident, the woman told NBC News, it didn’t take them more than 30 seconds to click the pictures. Adela asserted they were about to sit down when suddenly Miranda Lambert stopped her performance. The woman stated it felt like they were back at school with a teacher scolding them for doing something wrong.

“I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture,” she added.

Miranda Lambert hasn’t officially made a comment about the incident so far.