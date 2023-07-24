Mirzapur To Panchayat, Indian Web Series That Will Be Back With 3rd Season

A plethora of interesting web series is soon coming to OTT platforms. Season 3 of several popular and hit series will be released soon, which the audiences are eagerly awaiting. These series have been creating quite a buzz on social media for some time now. Their previous seasons were also well-received and garnered a lot of praise when they were streamed on OTT platforms. Let’s take a look at some of the hit Indian series that will be back with a bang with their third seasons.

The Family Man

Fans are eagerly awaiting Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man 3. People embraced both the previous seasons of this series wholeheartedly. Both seasons were superhits and were well-liked by the audience. The previous season concluded on a challenging note; and now, it remains to be seen what new twists and tensions the next season will bring. Although the release date for this series has not been confirmed, it is said to be released in 2024.

Panchayat

If you are a fan of the Panchayat web series, then you must be excited about its third season as well. Abhishek Tripathi will once again have to deal with various issues in the rural environment as Jitendra Kumar. There is a strong expectation that this popular web series will either be released by the end of this year or next year. The previous season was based on the troubles faced by the locals in the village of Phulera, and it proved to be a hit. Now, viewers are eagerly awaiting the next season.

Mirzapur

The previous two seasons of Mirzapur had created a sensation on OTT platforms. According to media reports, Mirzapur Season 3 will feature actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Ali Fazal, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. Along with all these actors, Bhuvan Arora will also be part of Season 3. The premier of Mirzapur Season 3 is scheduled for 2023. The exact release date is yet to be announced.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is a web series based on a heinous crime that shocked the capital city. Shefali Shah received much acclaim for her leading roles in this series. The actress had announced on Instagram while mentioning Netflix India, that she is coming with Delhi Crime Season 3. This series gave a new direction to Shefali’s career. The third season of Delhi Crime is also set to release on Netflix, but the year or date has not been divulged yet.

Aarya

Several crime thrillers have been released on OTT platforms so far. One of them is Aarya, which was well-received by the audience in its previous two seasons. Sushmita Sen played the lead role in the series. Now, fans are eagerly excited about the third season. The third season of this series will be released soon. Sushmita Sen herself is also very excited about this series. The release date is not known yet.