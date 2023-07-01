Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty To Release On August 4? Deets Inside

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been making headlines ever since it was announced. And fans of both the actors would be happy to learn that the film has got a release date.

As per reports, the makers of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty are planning to release it on August 4. However, there has been no official confirmation as of yet.

The teaser of the film was released on April 29 and Anushka’s Baahubali co-star Prabhas went all praises about it. He shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “The teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty looks very entertaining! All the best to the entire cast and crew!" Anushka shared Prabhas’ post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you Pushpuuu."

A song from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, directed by Mahesh Babu P, was released in June. Naveen Polishetty shared the song poster on Instagram and wrote, “The new song from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is here. Sung by Dhanush, sir. Thank you so much, sir. So excited for this." The text atop the poster read, “Listen to my Sad-bad story in D’s voice." The song is titled Yennadaa Nadakkudhu in Tamil and Hathavidi in Telugu.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is being produced by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. Radhan composed the music as well as the songs for the film.

As per the teaser and reports, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will be a romantic comedy, focusing on the humorous situations that bring the characters of Anushka and Naveen together. The teaser unveiled earlier introduced Anushka as a pragmatic and rational woman who works as a chef and doesn’t believe in magic or fairy tales. On the other hand, Naveen Polishetty, portrayed as Siddhu Polishetty, is a lively and young stand-up comedian.