Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's First Single Lady Luck Is Mesmerising; Listen In

The upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been generating significant buzz with its unique selling point: starring actors Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, who share the same surnames as the title. With the release of the teaser and two singles, the movie has already captured the attention of viewers and industry insiders. The team has released a new song titled Lady Luck, which is set to enchant audiences with its romantic essence.

Lady Luck is a mesmerising romantic number that is sure to find its way onto playlists for romantic drives and date nights under the stars. The accompanying music video showcases the enchanting chemistry between Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the narrative chemistry between the two in the film. The song has been released in four languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam - maintaining its delightful vibe across all versions, thanks to the skilful composition of Radhan, the film’s music composer.

Naveen Polishetty dedicated Lady Luck to all the beautiful women out there, expressing his appreciation for their presence and impact. He shared the YouTube link to the song, inviting fans to enjoy the enchanting melody. Anushka Shetty also shared the song on her Twitter account, unveiling the essence of love and encouraging fans to sing along to the melodious tune.

The song captures the essence of a feel-good movie, presenting Naveen’s charming attempts to woo Anushka on screen. Fans hope that the film will maintain the same delightful vibe as the song throughout its narrative. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is directed by Babu P, who is also the writer and produced by UV Creations. Alongside Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the movie features a talented cast, including Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, and Tulasi.