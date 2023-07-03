'Miss You Friend': This Onkar Bhojane Fan Wants Him Back In Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra

The show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, hosted by Prajakta Mali, is one of the most popular shows on Sony Marathi. The actors in this show have created a special place in the hearts of their fans. Many actors have left the show so far, but fans are still upset with one the most — Onkar Bhojane.

Recently, the actor met actors Namrata Sambherao and Prasad Khandekar from the show. Actress Namrata has shared a photo from their get-together. Now the reactions given by the netizens have become a topic of discussion.

Namrata shared an adorable selfie where all three of them are laughing their hearts out. Sharing the photograph, the actress wrote, “No caption needed," with a red heart emoticon in the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “You are a traitor, Onkar. You have cheated on your fans. I miss you, friend. Why did you leave Maharashtra Hasyajatra? At least you could have done something like Nimish who sometimes appears in one or two skits. Please come back once, and we will be happy again."

Responding to this, Namrata said, “It’s not like that, he just wanted to explore new things, new paths, new ventures, and to explore himself. So we have to respect his decisions and support him." While many of his fans supported him. One of them commented, “Perfect three, I miss you guys". Another one wrote," True Gem of Hasyajatra in one picture." While many dropped red heart emojis are in the comment box.

Onkar is one of the most popular comedians in the Marathi entertainment industry.

According to reports, he left the show midway to follow his dream of acting in films.

On the professional front, he has worked in many popular movies, including Boyz 2, Girlz, and Ghe Double, to name a few. However, he was last seen in the film Sarla Ek Koti, directed by Nitin Supekar. The film centres around the global recession caused by the pandemic. The film also stars Abhilasha Poul and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.