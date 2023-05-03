'Miss You, Maa': Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On 42nd Death Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and veteran actress Nargis Dutt on her 42nd death anniversary. The legendary actress died of cancer in 1981. Nargis was an iconic Bollywood star who delivered unforgettable performances in films like Mother India, Awara, and Shree 420, among others. Remembering his “mother’s love and warmth," the Munna Bhai MBBS actor shared an adorable throwback picture from his childhood with his loving mother and sister on his Twitter handle.

In the picture, Dutt can be seen holding his sister on his lap and posing along with his mother Nargis with a smile. While sharing the photo, he expressed his wrote an emotional note. “Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me (with a red heart emoticon)," the note read.

Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/K2mFr1EI45— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 3, 2023

As soon as he shared the post on his timeline, numerous fans expressed empathy towards Sanjay Dutt in the comments section and showered red heart emoticons to show their appreciation for the actor’s emotional tribute. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Miss you Nargis ma’am and lots of love to ma’am. Don’t be sad Sanjay sir, your mom is always around you and blessing you."

Miss you NARGIS mam and lots of love to mam🫶🏻🫡Don’t be sad Sanjay sir 😊your mom is always around you 😊❤️and blessing you ❤️😊— POONAM SHARMA (@POONAMS67247284) May 3, 2023

Another commented, “She is lucky enough to be obliged."

She is lucky enough to be obliged.— Ashish Das (@wizard_ashish) May 3, 2023

“God bless her," a Twitter user wrote.

God bless her— Rajiv Jacob (@rajivjacob1) May 3, 2023

Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt also shared a heartfelt post to mark the day. She posted a video featuring the vintage family pictures and an emotional long note. She wrote “Losing you at a very young age impacted my life but the few years I spent with you made a greater impact. You taught me love and compassion, you taught me to smile through adversities and see the positive in everything. These were my life’s most important lessons. I know you are always with me as my beautiful guardian angel. Love you maa forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dutt Roncon (@priyadutt)

Sunil and Nargis Dutt, both actors, got married in 1958. They had three children together, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt. Unfortunately, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the early 1980s and passed away on May 3, 1981, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanayata Dutt, a film producer. They are parents to twins named Shahraan and Iqra. He also has a daughter named Trishala Dutt, from his marriage to his first wife, Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here