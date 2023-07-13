CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Film Records Rs 12 Cr In India
1-MIN READ

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Film Records Rs 12 Cr In India

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 09:41 IST

Mumbai, India

International Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning box office collection.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection India: Tom Cruise successfully draws audiences to the cineamas.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection India: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has had an impressive start at the box office in India. The film, which was one of the highly-anticipated films of the year, has reportedly opened to an impressive Rs 12.50 crore box office collection. The opening led MI7 to become one of the biggest opening for a Hollywood film India, at par with Vin Diesel’s Fast X.

According to The Indian Express, Mission Impossible 7 has collected Rs 12.50 in India and has the potential of collecting Rs 100 crore in India. In May, a day after Fast X released, Sacnilk.com reported that Fast X had also recorded an opening day collection of Rs 12.50 crores in India.

With the opening day collection, Mission: Impossible 7 beat the opening day collections of films such as John Wick: Chapter 4 (Rs 10 cr), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at Rs (Rs 9 cr), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Rs 7.30 cr) in India.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide:

According to Variety, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is aiming an opening day collection of $250 million worldwide. While the North American circle is expected to contribute $95 million to the worldwide collection, the remaining $160 million will come from different international markets.

Mission Impossible 7 Review:

RELATED NEWS

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has received praises from critics all over the world. News18’s review of the film reads: “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is not a perfect movie but it is a treat for Tom Cruise fans. The film is not only shouldered by Cruise but also by the ladies of the movie."

“About 20 minutes into Mission: Impossible 7, as the opening credits begin to roll, Tom Cruise makes it clear — fasten your seatbelts, it is going to be a fun ride. Tom Cruise returned as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt for the seventh time and this time around, he had death-defying stunts that are bigger than the previous movies. From riding off cliffs to fighting on a train top, the stunts are insane. If the jaw-dropping stunts aren’t enough, Tom had actresses Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Pom Klementieff supporting him and taking the film a notch higher," the review added.

