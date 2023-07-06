Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Film Build a Train From Scratch Only To DESTROY It | Viral Video

With Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise is preparing to blow our minds. While the trailers and promos have already revealed that Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie are leaving no stone unturned to ensure an edge-of-the-seat experience, the team released a new behind-the-scenes video in which they broke down the train fight stunt scene and revealed that they made the whole train from scratch and eventually destroyed it for the scene.

In the video, Tom explained, “When we started talking about this movie in terms of a sense of adventure and action sequence on a train was something we know we always wanted to do." He added, “We wanted to build upon the previous films apply all of that knowledge to something practical and real.”

As the video opens, the team revealed that not only did they construct and assemble the train’s exteriors but also put together the coaches inside and ran it on the tracks. As shown in the trailer, the train is seen running off the cliff. The team revealed that they had only one chance of getting it right. The making of the scene is not only jaw-dropping but also proves that Cruise and the team want to give fans one helluva experience at the cinemas.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.