Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning 1st Reviews Laud Tom Cruise But Feel MI7 Not Best Film in Franchise

The first set of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning reviews are out and they are all praise for Tom Cruise. The seventh film in the franchise, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning is divided into two parts. Although the trailers and promos have already promised a fun experience, the reviews reveal that while Tom Cruise shines, the women of the movie — Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby — shine brighter.

“We get all the Ethan/Benji/Luther moments we’d expect, but this new cast hints that the future certainly has potential. Especially fun is Klementieff, who is gleefully malicious, as she drives over cars with joy and tracks down Hunt with viciousness," Ross Bonaime wrote in their review for Collider.

While the ladies delivered a memorable performance, Empire’s Alex Godfrey expressed that Esai Morales’ Gabriel, who plays the human face of the more abstract A.I. threat, couldn’t outshine Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018). “Gabriel is a solid but somewhat serviceable character, and certainly not as memorable as Henry Cavill’s fist-reloading bastard in Fallout," they wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney said that the film has a lot of thrills and entertainment to offer. “Editor Eddie Hamilton keeps his foot on the accelerator with breathless pacing, and cinematographer Fraser Taggart’s dynamic camerawork keeps the visuals fluid and exciting. Much of the propulsion is also due to Lorne Balfe’s pounding score, incorporating a thunderous remix of the classic Lalo Schifrin TV theme music," the reviewer wrote.

However, a few reviews also pointed out that Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning isn’t a perfect movie but comes somewhere close. “Dead Reckoning Part One may not be the best movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise. but this extravagantly entertaining Dolby soap opera nails what the Mission: Impossible franchise does best." David Ehrlich of IndieWire wrote.

Graeme Guttmann of Screen Rant also had a similar opinion. “Dead Reckoning Part One isn’t a perfect movie — there’s one big fumble that’s sure to be divisive — but it’s damn near close." Rolling Stone’s David Fear also said, “Dead Reckoning never rises to that best-in-series movie’s level, though McQuarrie (and cowriters Bruce Geller and Erik Jendresen) concocts set pieces and the cast carves out stand-alone moments that stick with you past the credit roll."