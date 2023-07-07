Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: Release Date, Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise returns as iconic IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. The movie has been divided into two parts, with the first one titled, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. With Tom Cruise performing deadly stunts, the spy thriller has become one of the highly-anticipated actioners of the year. As the release date of the movie inches closer, here we have curated everything that you need to know about who plays whom and the storyline.

The cast of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Along with the old cast, the upcoming Christopher McQuarrie features new faces. When it comes to actors reprising their roles, Rebecca Ferguson returns as Ilsa Faust, the former MI6 agent who joined forces with Ethan Hunt’s team in Rogue Nation and Fallout. Simon Pegg’s IMF technical field agent Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames’ computer technician Luther Stickell, and Vanessa Kirby’s White Widow also make a comeback. A surprising element to the cast also marks the comeback of Henry Czerny’s former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, who was last featured in the first installment of the franchise.

Meanwhile, the newcomers include Esai Morales who essays the main antagonist, a powerful terrorist named Gabriel. Hayley Atwell portrays Grace, Pom Klememtieff plays French Assassin Paris, and Shea Whigham essays Jasper Briggs who tracks Ethan Hunt. Additionally, Frederick Schmidt, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss also play pivotal roles.

What is the plot of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One?

The movie embarks Tom Cruise on another dangerous mission to procure a deadly weapon that threatens humanity before it lands in the wrong hands. With powerful forces at play, Ethan Hunt has to consider putting the lives of loved ones on the line to achieve the main goal.

What does the trailer of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One reveal?

The trailer of the seventh entry in the film franchise shows Tom Cruise’s Ethan risking his life again and again. “Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘Greater Good’ are over,” says Henry Czerny’s former IMF director to Ethan in a tense conversation. “This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong, are for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. It never did. You need to pick a side," he continues. Several action scenes including a sniper battle in a desert storm, a haunting chase on a moving train, and brutal combat leave viewers gasping for air. The video ends on a high-octane note with Ethan falling off a cliff after an adventurous motorcycle ride.

Early Reviews of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

The first set of reviews of the film are already out and critics have lauded the upcoming Tom Cruise movie. “We get all the Ethan/Benji/Luther moments we’d expect, but this new cast hints that the future certainly has potential. Especially fun is Klementieff, who is gleefully malicious, as she drives over cars with joy and tracks down Hunt with viciousness," wrote Ross Bonaime while reviewing for Collider. However, there were also those who stated that Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning isn’t the best film of the franchise.

The movie has already made its premiere in Rome, and it will hit the theatres in the US and India on July 12.