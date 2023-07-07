Mithun Chakraborty’s Mother Passes Away, Son Namashi Confirms 'Grandma No Longer With Us'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Santirani Chakraborty passed away on Friday, July 7. His youngest son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the news and told Anand Bazaar Online, “Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.”

As reported by Free Press Journal Mithun’s mother breathed her last in Mumbai. While the exact cause of her death is not known as of now, several reports claim that she was suffering from geriatric issues for quite some time now.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter to pay condolences to the family. “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief," he wrote in Bangla. Check out his Tweet here:

মাতৃবিয়োগের জন্য মিঠুন চক্রবর্তীকে জানাই আন্তরিক সমবেদনা। আশা করি মিঠুনদা ও তার পরিবার এই গভীর শোক সামলে উঠবে।— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 7, 2023

Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantokumar Chakraborty also passed away in April 2020. He died at the age of 95 due to kidney failure. In an earlier interview, Mithun talked at length about his parents and shared how they were very simple people. “My parents never realised that I had finally become a Bollywood star. They never came to terms with the fact that their son is a popular film star, nor were they keen to find out. They were simple, orthodox people who led simple lives. My father was a supervisor at a government telephone exchange office, but he was a happy man with a happy family,” he had said as quoted by Indian Express.

Mithun Chakraborty’s acting journey began in 1976 with the release of Mrinal Sen ‘Mrigayaa’. The film was widely loved by all and also earned Mithun his first National Film Award. From there, his career blossomed as he appeared in over 350 films, including Agneepath, Gunda, Disco Dancer, Jung, and Kasam Paddan Wale Ki.