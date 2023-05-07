Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Explains Why Nepotism Doesn't Exist, 'If It Worked, I Would Have...'

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty recently entertained everyone with the film Bad Boy. Meanwhile, his brother Mahaakshay Chakraborty will be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra. With the debates about nepotism gripping the industry, Mahaakshay shared his thoughts on it in a recent interview.

The actor shared with Times Of India,"I am the living proof and example that nepotism doesn’t exist. If it worked, I would have been doing every fourth or fifth film out there. But no, that’s not the case. I am still struggling like anybody else and I’m very proud to say that. When I didn’t get work it was because I didn’t get selected in the auditions. There’s nothing wrong with that. As an actor, you have to face the fact that you will get rejected and you should not take it personally. You are doing your best, right?"

He added, “My father has often told me, ‘You know, I will never help you just because you’re my son. Being my son doesn’t give you a free ticket to do anything. You have to make yourself worth it. You have to be worth the audience’s love, time and money. That is your own doing. You do bad, they’re not going to like you. You do good, they’re going to like you. It’s as simple as that.’ That’s the advice he has given me and I am very happy that he has never helped me in anything."

Speaking of Jogira Sara Ra Ra, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, and Sanjay Mishra starrer is helmed by Kushan Nandy. It is slated to release on May 12. The actor will also feature in another Hindi film as well as a Telugu movie titled Rosh. The actor feels proud that he didn’t rely on anyone to bag all the roles that are lined up ahead of him.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here