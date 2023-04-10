CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Namashi Feels Gunda Spoiled His Father's Reputation: 'Given His Stature...'
1-MIN READ

Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Namashi Feels Gunda Spoiled His Father's Reputation: 'Given His Stature...'

Published By: Srijita Sen

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 12:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Namashi Chakraborty, who will soon make his debut in the movie Bad Boy, shared his opinions on the film Gunda, which stars his father Mithun Chakraborty.

Mithun Chakraborty, the legendary actor who has acted in more than 300 films, has won many awards including the National Film Award. He is known for his versatile roles and unique acting style. However, his son Namashi Chakraborty thinks that Mithun should not have acted in the cult classic film Gunda despite his success in many blockbuster films.

Directed by Kanti Shah, the film is known for its over-the-top action, cringy dialogues, and unique characters. Despite being a commercial failure at the box office, the multi-starrer movie has developed a massive following over the years.

Namashi Chakraborty, who will soon make his debut in the movie Bad Boy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, recently gave an interview to ETimes. During the conversation, he shared his opinions on the film Gunda, which stars his father Mithun Chakraborty.

“I think Gunda is a film which is so infamous. It is so notorious for its interesting content. Today’s generation and a lot of people think my dad is only capable of doing films like that. It became too infamous, so bad, it’s good. I mean I love the film, it’s hilarious but given his stature, he shouldn’t have done that film,” Namashi told the portal.

In 2017, Mukesh Rishi, who acted as Bulla in the movie, told Hindustan Times that he “felt ashamed while delivering his dialogues." He asked himself why he was doing it in the first place.

He added, “I was working with actors like Shakti Kapoor and Mithun da, who were already at the peak of their careers. So one such movie wouldn’t have changed their image. But I was fairly new and didn’t want to be taken lightly. I didn’t want people to stop working with me because they thought that this was the kind of content I was capable of.”

Apart from Mithun Chakraborty and Mukesh Rishi, the film featured a huge ensemble cast including Shakti Kapoor, Razak Khan, Harish Patel, Deepak Shirke and many others.

Released in 1998, Gunda was pulled out of the theatres after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) received complaints from some college girls. They found the violence and bad language in the movie to be unpleasant.

