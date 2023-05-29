MM Keeravani Returns To Malayalam Cinema After 27 Years With Magician

After gaining global recognition and accolading numerous awards in the West for RRR’s top-beat song Naatu Naatu, music composer MM Keeravani has returned to his work mode. The Oscar winner recently made a special appearance in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, for the puja ceremony of his upcoming Malayalam film, Magician. The music composer has made his comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a significant break of 27 years.

At the event, MM Keeravani also sang some of his favourite compositions by MS Baburaj, including the evergreen hit Surumayezhuthiya Mizhikale from Khadeeja. The event was attended by state Education Minister V Sivankutty along with Guinness Pakru, and Kishore Sathya among others.

Speaking of Magician, the film is directed and produced by Baby John Valyat under the Valyat Productions banner. Filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi, who was also present at the event, congratulated MM Keeravani for winning an Oscar. “Keeravani and I have composed five songs for a film produced by Johnny Sagarika. Keeravani, known as Maragatamani in Malayalam, has taken South Indian cinema to new heights. Let’s be proud. May time bless that great musician who is a symbol of simplicity and sincerity to leap to greater heights,” he added.

The music composer expressed his happiness and said that he is delighted to be back, rejoining the Malayalam film fraternity after such a prolonged interval, reported IANS. The acclaimed composer’s presence at the film’s puja ceremony has generated excitement among the fans and industry insiders, as they eagerly wait for the composer to cast a spell with his creation in the upcoming venture. His comeback in the Malayalam film is also bringing a renewed sense of anticipation and curiosity about what he holds in his pocket for the audience regarding his latest project.

MM Keeravani earlier lent his musical expertise to the Malayalam film industry back in 1996 for the film Devaragam. The film has garnered immense praise and emerged as a massive success.

This year’s Academy Award for Best Original Song is won by SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR’s dancing number Naatu Naatu. The electrifying composition was picturised on the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Olivia Morris.