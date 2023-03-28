Music composer MM Keeravani revealed in an interview that he was “down with Covid-19". This comes after the Oscar winner attended Ram Charan’s birthday bash last night with several of his industry colleagues such as SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal and Prashanth Neel among others.

However, as per an interview published by ETimes on Monday (March 27) at 8:28 pm, Keeravani told them that he was “down with COVID" and had been advised “complete bedrest". “All the travel and excitement have caught up with me. I am down with COVID and under medication and complete bedrest,” ETimes quoted Keeravani as saying. “It was all very unreal. We would keep winning at every awards ceremony in the US. Naatu Naatu became a global phenomenon in no time at all," Keeravani further said. News18.com cannot confirm the original timeline of Keeravani’s interview.

Talking about his work and the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR, Keeravani also said that he is not going to repeat himself in any of his compositions, no matter how tempting the offer is. “No more Naatu Naatu compositions. I’ve never repeated myself in any of my compositions. I don’t intend to do so now, no matter how tempting the offer,” Keeravani told the publication.

Meanwhile, RRR has been in the news lately for taking over international film lovers. The film bagged the Academy Award for the track Naatu Naatu under the Best Original Song Category.

RRR is an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here