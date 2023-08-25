MM Keeravani To Devi Sri Prasad, A Look At National Award-winning Telugu Music Composers

Every Indian film artist dreams of winning the National Award. It is considered as one of the most prominent film awards in India and was established in 1954. On August 24, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in Delhi. This year, the Telugu film industry successfully marked its presence in the awards. Films like RRR and Pushpa: The Rise created history at the National Award. Allu Arjun is a prominent actor in Telugu cinema. He created a record after bagging the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for Pushpa: The Rise. He is the first actor from the industry to receive this award in this category. The film also created history with its box office collection and with the amount of love it received from the audience. Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, also received an award for its music. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad received the National Award under the Best Music Director category. RRR achieved a slew of well-deserved accolades. Music composer MM Keeravani was acknowledged with the award for Best Background Score for RRR.

Let’s take a look at the Telugu films and music composers, who have received this honour earlier.

Shantanu Moitra won the Best Music Director in the 61st National Film Award in 2013. He is a Bengali music composer, but his win had a Telugu connection. He received this award for his music in the Telugu film, Naa Bangaaru Talli. The film was directed by Rajesh Touchriver and starred Anjali Patil, Siddique and Lakshmi Menon.

Before that, music composer Vidyasagar received the National Award under the same category for the Telugu film Swarabhishekam, which was released in 2004. It was directed by K Viswanath, and it starred Srikanth, Meka Srikanth, and Laya. Vidya Sagar received the Award for Best Music Director at the 52nd National Film Awards.

Telugu film Annamayya, which was released in 1997, received the 45th National Award for its music. MM Keeravani won this award for the first time under the Best Music Director category. Rudra Veena is a Telugu musical drama film that was released in 1988 and received the 36th National Film Award for Best Music Director. It was renowned music composer IIaiyaraaja’s second award as a music director. He had also received the National Award for the film Sagara Sangamam in the year 1983, which was directed by K Viswanath.

Ramesh Naidu had received the 30th National Film Award for the film Meghasandesam in 1982, which was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. Telugu film Sankarabharanam (1980) had received several national awards, among which it also received recognition for the Best Music. It was awarded to K V Mahadevan under the Best Music Director category at the 27th National Film Award.