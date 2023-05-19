Modern Love Chennai: Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Tale Of Urban Romance Has Twitter's Approval

Created by Tamil film director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Modern Love Chennai was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 18. The six-part anthology delves into the bitter-sweet feeling of falling in love. Some will give you butterflies in your stomach, while others will create a lump in your throat. All in all, Modern Love, as the name indicates, deals with the complexity of human relationships in today’s generation. Above all the rights and wrongdoings, the series tells the tale of romance giving more importance to the feeling called love. The soothing musical compositions are crooned by Ilaiyaraaja.

Positive reviews have already started to pour in for Modern Love Chennai. The first Twitter review is also up on the micro-blogging platform. Let’s see what the viewers have to say about the Amazon Prime series.

One Twitter user gave a detailed analysis of each of the six episodes in his timeline. He wrote, “E1: 3.5 - Nice, E2: 3.5 - Ashok selvan+love story = (thumbs up emoji), E3: 2.75 - Dumb girl Dumb choices, E4: 2.75 - Slow teen romance, E5: 2.25 - Boring Divorce Conversations, E6: 3.25 - Peter Sandhu couple matters. Nice songs. Slow burn. Liked it. Not for all.”

#ModernLoveChennai (6epi)E1 : 3.5 - NiceE2 : 3.5 - Ashok selvan+love story =E3 : 2.75 - Dumb girl Dumb choicesE4 : 2.75 - Slow teen romanceE5 : 2.25 - Boring Divorce ConversationsE6 : 3.25 - Peter sandhu couple matters. Nice songs. Slow burn. Liked it. Not for all pic.twitter.com/sD9IkwnC4p — Raj Mohan ☯ (@rajmohan2blue) May 18, 2023

“TK has done it again! Rain-soaked love and music.Looks like a tribute to Wang Kar-wai’s wrt shades and cinematography. And our 80yr old dude created yet another magic with his music..surreal! TK-IR Whattey combo to be cherished!!” came another impressed reaction.

TK has done it again! Rain soaked love and music.Looks like a tribute to Wang Kar-wai wrt shades and cinematography. And our 80yr old dude created yet another magic with his music..surreal! TK-IR Whattey combo to be cherished!! #ModernLoveChennai #Ninaivooruparavai— Lekha (@yalisaisl) May 18, 2023

Someone else heaped praises on one of the episodes but added that theft failed to connect with it on an emotional level. “Ninaivo Oru Paravai from Modern Love Chennai - mad visual treatment! Loved the staging and presentation. Unique, yet so lovely. The music too, was greaaaaattt. TK. But, emotionally, I couldn’t connect much. The emotional connection was a miss,” they tweeted.

#NinaivoOruParavai from #ModernLoveChennai - mad visual treatment! Loved the staging and presentation. Unique, yet so lovely. The music too, was greaaaaattt ❤️ TK But, emotionally, I couldn’t connect much. The emotional connect was a miss.#ThiagarajanKumararaja — Arvind Sundaram (@ArvindSundaram5) May 18, 2023

Another detailed review of the series by a user was, “So here are my ratings for Modern Love Chennai. Best film - Imaigal, Technically Best film - Ninaivo Oru Paravai, Emotionally connected film - Margazhi, Sweet Surprise - Paravai Kootil Vazhum Maangal, Stand out performance - Bhanu from Imaigal.”

So here are my ratings !#ModernLoveChennaiBest film - #ImaigalTechnically Best film - #NinaivooruparavaiEmotionally connected film - #margazhiSweet Surprise - #ParavaiKootilVazhumMaangal Stand out performance - Bhanu from imaigal — மகாதேவன் தங்கராஜ் (@tuticorian) May 18, 2023

“The story TK intended doesn’t matter anymore. You make your own by just watching it. This is just one of the many possibilities of cinema,” reviewed another Twitterati.

top videos

The story TK intended doesn’t matter anymore. You make your own by just watching it. This is just one of the many possibilities of cinema. #ModernLoveChennai— Kiru (@Kiru_bhakar) May 18, 2023

Modern Love Chennai is directed by six filmmakers including Raju Murugan, Balaji Sakthivel, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, Bharathiraja, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja. This is the third instalment of Modern Love. The other two parts were titled Modern Love: Mumbai and Modern Love: Hyderabad.