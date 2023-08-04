Mogali Rekulu Fame Sagar To Participate In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: Reports

The Telugu audience is waiting for the reality TV show Bigg Boss’s next season. With six seasons already successfully concluded, the show is now gearing up for its seventh one. In line with this, its recently unveiled promotional teaser is also generating interest. Just like the previous seasons, Nagarjuna will continue as the host for this one too. The anticipated launch for this new season is scheduled for September. This season will introduce entirely new games, tasks, and regulations within the house. Meticulous attention is being dedicated to the selection of contestants, with a focus on securing the participation of top-tier celebrities. Sagar, renowned for his roles in TV serials and stints in several movies, will reportedly participate in the show. Particularly recognised for his portrayal of Naidu in the widely-acclaimed Mogali Rekulu serial, Sagar garnered immense popularity in Telugu states. Subsequently, he ventured into lead roles in films. Sagar will reportedly charge Rs 70 to 80 thousand to take part in the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 will also include the participation of Bhaskar, a renowned comedian from the comedy show Jabardasth. Bhaskar plays the role of a team leader on the show and possesses additional talents as a dubbing artist.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, presented on the Hot Star platform last year, proved unsuccessful due to its limited viewership, leading to the project’s termination. The lacklustre reception of the sixth season has negatively influenced the show’s standing, prompting considerations for a renewed strategy for the design and implementation of season 7. Certain elements of the forthcoming season are said to have already been confirmed. Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 appears to be embracing novelty this time around.