Mohan G Advises Women Not To Use Their Photos On Social Media For This Reason

Tamil director Mohan G often comes under the radar for allegedly propagating regressive views through his movies. His movies Draupathi, Rudra Thandavam and Bakasuran received criticism, as critics believed he was promoting moral policing through these films. Bakasuran was deemed too preachy by critics. At a press conference held for Bakasuran, Mohan G said, “Bakasuran is based on real-life incidents that I came across in life. After the Covid-19 lockdown, I ran into a friend who was utilising an app where girls would follow instructions for just Rs 200–400. The girls involved in this were between the ages of 18 and 25, and they were being severely exploited. In-depth discussion of these instances and the steps that need to be taken to address this issue was provided in the movie”. After facing criticism for being too preachy in his films, Mohan G is now in the limelight yet again for making a controversial statement.

He said that women should not use their photos on social media handles. In a recent event, Mohan G talked about photos shared by women as their profile pictures having the possibility of being used inappropriately without their consent. He provided an example of a recent instance, where actress Simran’s face was used in a video in which actress Tammannaah Bhatia originally appeared.

Earlier this month, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video of herself and two dancers recreating the hook step to one of her popular songs. Soon after, Simran shared an AI-rendered reel, where Tamammaah’s face was replaced by that of SImrans. While it had impressed many users, some expressed concern over how AI can be misused too.

Now, Mohan G has talked about the incident and said that if such things are possible with the use of AI, then one can easily use pictures of women that are in the public domain and use them inappropriately. Hence, he has advised women to not use their pictures in WhatsApp display photos and on other social media handles.

Mohan G is teaming up with actor Richard Rishi for the third time for an untitled film.