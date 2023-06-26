Mohan G Supports Kamal Haasan Amid Thevar Magan Controversy, Applauds Film's Screenplay

The director of Maamannan Mari Selvaraj is making a lot of headlines after his controversial statements about Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan. Mari expressed his views on Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan and the influence the film had on him in his presence at the audio launch of Maamannan on June 1. He stated that he did not know whether the film was right or wrong. His speech sparked a Twitter debate, with many rallying behind their favourites.

With everyone’s opinion being taken into account in this regard, on Twitter, popular Tamil director Mohan G has come in favour of the film. His tweet read, “Thevar Magan is one of the best screenplays of Tamil cinema. The uniqueness of this movie is that even after 30 years, no one has told such a deep South District story.”

To his tweet, many of the users have replied and expressed their opinions too. One of the users said, “It is true that a film made on a caste basis without hurting anyone is applauded by people of all castes.”

உண்மைதான் யாரையும் காயப்படுத்தாமல் ஜாதி ரீதியாக எடுத்த படம் அனைத்து தரப்பு ஜாதி மக்களும் கைத்தட்டி ரசித்த படம்— sri narpavi (@NarpaviSri) June 24, 2023

On June 1, Kamal Haasan appeared as a guest during the audio launch of Maamannan. Mari’s message went popular on social media after the incident was televised on TV. He mentioned Thevar Magan in front of Kamal Haasan.

He said at the event, “Thevar Magan is considered a masterpiece today. I’m sure every director would have watched it before making films. I did the same before every film of mine. When I watched it for the first time, I was left in a dilemma. I did not understand whether the film was right or wrong. I was in conflicting minds."

Bharathan directed the iconic film Thevar Magan and Kamal Haasan not only played the major role alongside Sivaji Ganesan, but he also wrote the script and produced the film. The story revolves around Sakthivel Thevar (Kamal Haasan) and his father, Periya Thevar (Sivaji Ganesan). Sivaji portrays a chieftain in the film, which delves into caste politics and dominance in the hamlet.