Mohanlal Birthday: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Malayalam Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOHANLAL: Since he made his debut in the late 1970s, Mohanlal has remained one of the top stars of Malayalam cinema. The actor has become a household name, particularly for his remarkable performances in Dasharatham, Aaram Thamburan, Drishyam, Spadikam, Grandmaster, and many other films.

Whether it’s his impeccable dialogue delivery, his versatility or his method acting, Mohanlal’s talent lies in making each of his roles appear effortless. Today on May 21, Malayalam superstar celebrates his birthday. To commemorate his special day, let’s take a look at Mohanlal’s recent and upcoming films that fans are excited about.