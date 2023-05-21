Mohanlal Birthday: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Malayalam Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOHANLAL: Since he made his debut in the late 1970s, Mohanlal has remained one of the top stars of Malayalam cinema. The actor has become a household name, particularly for his remarkable performances in Dasharatham, Aaram Thamburan, Drishyam, Spadikam, Grandmaster, and many other films.
Whether it’s his impeccable dialogue delivery, his versatility or his method acting, Mohanlal’s talent lies in making each of his roles appear effortless. Today on May 21, Malayalam superstar celebrates his birthday. To commemorate his special day, let’s take a look at Mohanlal’s recent and upcoming films that fans are excited about.
- Alone
Directed by Shaji Kailas, Alone was produced on a modest budget. Mohanlal portrayed a character named Kalidas, who was stuck in a high-rise society due to the covid pandemic. Kalidas becomes curious about his flat’s previous owners and what follows is a tale full of twists and turns.
- Monster
Monster is an action-packed thriller movie helmed by Vysakh and scripted by Udaykrishna. Mohanlal takes on the lead role alongside Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, Honey Rose, Siddique, Lena and Johny Antony. The storyline revolves around Lucky Singh, an enterprising individual from Punjab, who unexpectedly enters the lives of a couple on their first wedding anniversary.
- 12th Man
Jeethu Joseph makes a return to thrillers with the film 12th Man. The screenplay, written by K.R. Krishnakumar, takes inspiration from the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. The movie features Mohanlal in the lead, supported by Unni Mukundan, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Chandhunath, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, and Leona Lishoy.
- Jailer
Jailer has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film stars Mohanlal, Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff in the lead. The movie’s plot will revolve around a gang’s endeavour to free their leader from prison. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi in crucial roles. The movie is expected to release on August 10 this year.
- Ram
Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Ram centres around the attempts made by the R&AW to locate Ram Mohan (portrayed by Mohanlal), a former agent and spy who turned against the organisation and vanished. Apart from the Drishyam star, the movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Samyuktha Menon, Adil Hussain, and Durga Krishna in crucial roles. The project is currently in production stage and is expected for a 2023 release.
- Untitled AMMA Project
Mohanlal will star in Vysakh’s next Untitled AMMA project alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Fahadh Faasil and Mammootty. The makers have kept the plot under wraps and the project is currently in pre-production.