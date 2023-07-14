Mohanlal To Collaborate With Jeethu Joseph For The 5th Time; Read To Know More

Actor Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are joining hands for a thriller project with production house Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is reportedly not part of the suspense thriller Drishyam franchise. The upcoming project is tentatively touted as Production No 33. This will be the duo’s fifth collaboration. Producer Antony Perumbavoor shared the news on social media. Sharing a post on Facebook, he wrote in the caption, “Requesting all your prayers and support.” The announcement post’s image had a rusty look, which mentioned that the shooting of the film will begin in August.

The news has given fans immense happiness. It is worth noting that Mohanlal is reportedly expected to complete this film before he begins filming for Empuraan. The film is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently on bed rest following his knee surgery. If it turns out to be true, then it means that the shooting of Production No 33 will be at a brisk pace, with Mohanlal working continuously on this schedule.

Fans are also waiting for an update on Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming action thriller Ram, which will be released in two parts. Earlier, there were reports that the film was locking horns with Dulquer Salmaan’s action entertainer, King Of Kotha — which is set to hit the cinemas on the occasion of Onam, this year. No official statement has been made by the team so far. Ram has an ensemble star cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Samyuktha, Inderjith Sukumaran and Siddique, who will be seen in prominent roles.

Mohanlal also has Vrushabha in his pipeline. The film also marks the entry of Indian daily soap opera queen Ekta Kapoor into pan-India cinema. The film is directed by Nanda Kishore. Reportedly, the film is being made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore.