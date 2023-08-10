Mohanlal's Cameo In Rajinikanth's Jailer Is Lalettan Swag Premium

Superstar Rajinikanth has made an exciting return to the silver screen with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. Despite facing initial obstacles due to the title, the film is now receiving a fantastic response from the audience. Alongside Thalaiva’s strong presence, other elements of the film are also receiving widespread appreciation. Audiences who watched the early morning shows were totally impressed by the cameo appearance of superstar Mohanlal, whose entry accompanied by Anirudh’s impactful background score, has garnered a thundering response from the audience.

One user praised how the Drishyam star was showcased in the film, expressing gratitude to director Nelson for fulfilling their wishes.

My man Mohanlal rocked here 🔥Thank you Nelson for presenting him the way we wished ❤️#JailerFDFS #Mohanlal #JailerReview pic.twitter.com/WttFKTa5qU— Shambhu Nath Pradip (@2shambhunath) August 10, 2023

Another highlighted the impact of Mohanlal’s brief appearance, suggesting that it might garner more fans for the actor in regions outside his usual audience.

This cameo of under 10 minutes will probably create more fans for Lalettan in other states than a full-fledged movie in those languages 😌 That's what Nelson has created 🤌🏽🔥#Jailer #Mohanlal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zuOUlp0UWk— Jerin Chacko (@mallucanadian) August 10, 2023

Social media users also noted the impact of Mohanlal’s scenes, crediting Anirudh’s background music and Nelson’s direction.

Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand ❌His scenes in the film are very effective 👏 BGM by #Anirudh & Presentation By #Nelson 💥 The Complete Actor - #Mohanlal 🔥 Audiences are in for a treat 🎉#Jailer #JailerReview #JailerFDFS pic.twitter.com/rES5uyC2Pg — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 10, 2023

That Slow Motion Entry Of #Mohanlal With #Anirudh Bgm Such A Banger❤️‍🔥 !!Mathew 😎 Theatre Exploded 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/WjUSSeLRbF — 🎭ᎴᎯᏥᏋᎿᏲ ꪉꪖꪉꪊ 💰 (@VVM9999) August 10, 2023

A Mohanlal fan was delighted by the superstar’s appearance and felt it was a true South Indian film experience.

Another user thanked director Nelson for featuring Mohanlal in the film and bringing him back in a grand manner.

Seems like the Rajinikanth and Mohanlal fans are in for a delightful treat, as The Jailer promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar had intentionally concealed the identities of certain supporting cast members, including Mohanlal. The absence of the superstar from the trailer led fans to speculate about his role in Rajinikanth’s film. In an earlier interview, Mohanlal hinted that his character would be interesting in the film.

Upon the film’s release, the actor eventually unveiled his look from the movie on Instagram with the caption, “Jailer in cinemas near you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

The makers also revealed an interesting poster that shows Rajinikanth and Mohanlal sharing a frame, engaging in a conversation while seated on a couch.

Apart from Mohanlal’s cameo, the film also includes a special appearance by Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. In addition to them, the movie also features an impressive ensemble cast, with actors like Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan and several others in key roles.

The music of Jailer, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is also receiving appreciation and the song, Kaavaalaa has become fan favourites.