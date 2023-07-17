Mohit Raina: I Consciously Took A Break To Spend Time With My Child | Exclusive

Actor Mohit Raina recently became a proud parent to a baby girl along with his wife Aditi Chandra. The ‘Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev’ actor, who has mostly been a part of mythological dramas, was recently seen in Avishek Ghosh’s anthology Ishq-E-Nadaan which dropped on Jio Cinema last week. Set in a metropolitan city, the film traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love.

Raina, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha talks about becoming a father, how his priorities have changed, manifesting to be a part of anthology and how he plans to come out of his comfort zone and be more visible.

You recently became a father. Have the priorities changed?

Yes, it has. I am so happy that I made a conscious decision to take a break and spend time with my child. Children go quickly and I didn’t want to miss out on these small moments and milestones of her. Honestly, there came a time when I questioned my decision of taking a break but now when I look back, I am happy that I did it. These moments are never going to come back. Things have changed a lot. She is the center of all the decisions that we take now. As parents, we are more responsible and I believe this is the most beautiful phase of my life.

Are you good at daddy duties?

I am improving every day (laughs). I am open to learning things and I think I have mastered the art of changing diapers and sometimes even putting her to sleep.

We have rarely seen you doing a romantic film or a series. What about Ishq-E-Nadaan that interested you to be a part of it?

I have been a big fan of anthologies. I loved Life In A Metro, Ludo, and recently Modern Love Mumbai. I always wanted to be a part of it. When director Avishek Ghosh approached me and as I understood the script, it intrigued me as this was a story of three couples not connected yet there was a common connection of one emotion which is love. I believe I was manifesting it and it just happened.

There is a line that your character says in the film which is, ‘When two people are in love, nothing is convenient.’ Do you agree with it in your real life?

Yes, love cannot be easy. I feel one has to come out of their comfort zone to be in love. Someone asked me how I would define love. I believe it is like nurturing a plant in your house. You have to nurture it every day. There are times when you have to move it in the shade or you might have to put it in the sun. Love has to be nurtured every day. And what’s the fun of having things the easy way? Unfortunately, things are easy for today’s generation. All the information of a person is available on social media including their likes and dislikes. Things have become instant. I believe the emotion of love, when it is slow and steady, has its charm.

Do you then believe in old-school romance?

Totally! I do believe in gifting cards, writing letters, going for quiet dinners with my partner or even making a meal with her. I enjoy not announcing everything on social media.

Are you a sucker for romance?

Oh yes! I think everyone needs love. We are social creatures and cannot survive without love. Fame, money, and food are fine and will only give us happiness to a certain extent. Ultimately it is love and it can be in any form. It can be my love for my partner, my craft, or even my pets. People need love to survive.

You are in an industry where out of sight is out of mind. We hardly see you at any events or social gatherings. Has your shy nature ever come in your way of work?

I don’t think so. If it would have, I wouldn’t have done the kind of work that I have done so far. It is by choice that I have chosen to do quality work rather than running for numbers. At the same time. I feel I want to change a few things. I want to post more on social media, socialise once a week, and even go and be a person who is seen at various events. I am trying to get out of my comfort zone and I will try to do it as much as I can.