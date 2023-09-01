Mom-to-be Ashita Chandrappa Hosts Baby Shower With Husband Rohan Raghavendra; Pics Inside

Kannada TV actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 contestant Ashita Chandrappa is expecting her first child with her husband Rohan Raghavendra. The actress recently had a grand baby shower. She has shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Ashita is looking no less than a bride. She looks beautiful in a green and blue kanjivaram silk saree which she paired with a blue blouse with zari work on the sleeves. For the accessories, the actress went all out as she donned a green beaded necklace that she paired with matching silver earrings and a mang teeka. She added matching bangles to her look. Ashita also carried a Kamarbandh above her belly. For the hairdo, the actress tied her tresses into a braid and kept her front locks loose. She accessorised her hair with Mogra’s garland.

For the makeup, she went a glam look, as she accentuated her eyes with eyeshadow and black eyeliner. Ashita Chandrappa applied nude pink lipstick on her lips and added a green bindi to complete her look. She can be sen flaunting her baby bump in one of the pictures. Sharing the picture, she added two red heart emojis and a blue eye emoji in the caption of the post.

Ashita also added an adorable photo of her father giving a kiss on her cheek during the ceremony. “Thank you daddy, for everything," she wrote in the caption of the post.

She also posted a special post with her sister who has helped her out through her journey. “Thank you my little one for all that you did for me through this journey. Love you to the moon and back," she penned in the caption of the post.

She added a family picture from the ceremony which also features her husband. The family members can be seen giving ear-to-ear smile as they pose for the picture.

Ashita Chandrappa got married to Rohan Raghavendra in March 2022 in a private ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. After her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 5, she was last seen in the daily soap Radha Ramana.