Mom-To-Be Disha Parmar Glows In A Purple Dress At Her Baby Shower Ceremony, Watch

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been basking in the joy of impending parenthood since they shared the news of their pregnancy in May. The couple has been documenting their journey towards parenthood, keeping their fans and followers engaged and excited. Now, the TV actress who is expecting her first child with husband Rahul Vaidya, was all smiles as she celebrated her enchanting baby shower ceremony. Mom-to-be Disha Parmar stunned everyone with her pregnancy glow. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

A video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram offers a glimpse of Disha’s baby shower. The video captured the lovely couple posing in front of an intricately decorated easel stand that proudly displayed the words “Welcome to Dishul’s Baby Shower." Adorned with an array of colorful balloons, the setting exuded an air of celebration.

For the ceremony, Disha Parmar opted for a lavender off-shoulder ruched dress that perfectly highlighted her baby bump. Complementing her outfit with dangling earrings, a stylish watch, and sparkly flats, she opted for a dewy makeup look that included shimmery eyeshadow, glossy nude lips, and highlighted cheekbones. Her open tresses added a touch of grace to her appearance. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya looked effortlessly handsome in a white printed shirt paired with white pants.

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section with love and affection. One user expressed, “Many congratulations to the parents ‘Dishul’ for the baby coming soon," while another comment read, “Disha’s radiance is truly captivating! MashaAllah. Such beauty."

This isn’t the first time Disha has let fans in on her pregnancy journey. Recently, the actress confidently showcased her baby bump in a mirror selfie. She flaunted her baby bump in a white T-shirt and black pants, accompanied by the caption, “Getting there!"

The couple’s journey into parenthood began on May 18, 2023, when they shared the heartwarming news of their pregnancy on their respective Instagram handles. The announcement featured endearing photos of the soon-to-be parents twinning in black ensembles. Disha Parmar rocked a black bodycon dress that showcased her growing belly, while Rahul Vaidya looked dashing in a black T-shirt and matching pants. In one of the images, Rahul held a blackboard that read “Mummy Daddy," signifying the beautiful phase they’re entering.