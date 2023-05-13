Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Compares Her Old Pictures With The Recent Baby Bump Ones

Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child. On Friday evening, the mom-to-be actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped new pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. She sported a black gown and wrote, “Bump alert‼️” in the caption. The pregnancy glow was clearly visible on her face.

Now, Ileana has shared some of her old pictures on her Instagram stories to highlight how she was before her pregnancy. She shared a glimpse of her old photoshoot in which she was seen posing in a white crop top with skirt of the same colour. “Two years ago," she wrote in the caption. On her next Instagram story, Ileana shared her recent post featuring ‘baby bump’ and wrote, “Versus now” along with a red heart and an eye evil amulet emoji.

Ileana D’Cruz left everyone surprised in April this year when she announced her pregnancy. Back then, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress did not reveal the identity of her child’s father, which then became a topic of discussion.

Notably, a few years ago, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. While it was unclear if they were married, the actress referred to him as the “best hubby ever" in an Instagram post in the past. However, in 2019, the two reportedly ended the relationship.

Lately, it has been reported that Ileana is dating Sebasian, who is a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, the two have never confirmed their love affair.