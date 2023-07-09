Mom-To-Be Illeana D’Cruz Glows In Her Latest Pic; Reveals ‘9th Month Fatigue Is Already Kicking In’

Ileana D’Cruz took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy. Well, in recent pictures she has shared a photo of her boyfriend but his face is not visible. The actress has been sharing a lot of updates about her health. Keeping up with the trend, today she shared a radiant picture of herself on her social handle.

In the accompanying caption, the actress revealed that she is in the final stretch of her pregnancy and experiencing fatigue because of which is unable to work. The actress can be seen donning a comfortable yet stylish outfit. She wrote, “Trying to get some work done but this 9th month fatigue is really kicking in.” Recently, the actress also shared a clip on her Instagram stories. In the video, she took part in the viral ‘Makeba, Makeba’ trend as she grooved to the song while flaunting her baby bump.

Take a look at the photo here:

To note, Illeana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy in April this year. Back then, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress has not yet revealed the identity of her child’s father.

Later, she dropped another picture in a gorgeous black outfit and flaunted her baby bump. “Bump alert," the actress wrote.

She has recently done an AMA session where a fan asked her about weight gain during pregnancy. The actress said that it does not matter to her. Notably, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. The actress had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not. She broke up with him in 2019. Last year, it was reported that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. Karan Johar seemingly confirmed their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7 last year. To fuel the rumours, Ileana joined Katrina Kaif and the gang to celebrate the Tiger 3 star’s birthday.