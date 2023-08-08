Mom-To-Be Swara Bhasker Flaunts Baby Bump, Shares Glimpse Of Preparation For ‘New Arrival’; Photos

Actress Swara Bhasker, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, has shared a glimpse of her baby bump and the preparations underway for the arrival of her little one. The mom-to-be took to social media to share photos, capturing her excitement for the new chapter in her life.

In the photos, Swara is seen posing for the camera as she looks at her baby bump. She is wearing blue colour maternity wear and in the background, we can see a crib. In the caption, she writes, “Installed a crib in our room in preparation of new arrival (crib courtesy @bhoomilogy )… swipe to see who claimed dibs! The first occupant of the crib who BTW refuses to leave it! Your first child @fahadzirarahmad” Fans also wished the actress in the comment section.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

The actress took to her social media accounts to reveal that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first baby together. Taking to Instgram, Swara shared a picture in which Fahad was seen craddling Swara as she showed her baby bump. She shared the news exactly six months after the couple got married in court.

Announcing the news, Swara shared photos and wrote, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby."

Back in February, Swara announced that she had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023. Fahad Ahmad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. Sharing a video on Instagram narrating their love story, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing, until they fell in love with each other.

The video, set to the beat of the song ‘Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing, showed snippets of how they kept meeting at rallies and protests. Their first selfie was also taken at a protest. Fahad had invited Swara to his sister’s wedding, which she couldn’t attend because she was shooting. But she promised to attend his wedding. Swara also credited their cat, Ghalib, for bringing them together.