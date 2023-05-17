Moments When Poonam Pandey Stole The Show With Her Sizzling Photoshoots

Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey is a well-recognised face in showbiz. She has carved a niche for herself by participating in sizzling photoshoots. One glance at her social media handles is proof of why Poonam is responsible for stealing hearts. Her devil-may-care attitude has landed Poonam in several controversies. Each time, the confident woman has emerged stronger than ever. From slipping into barely-there bikinis to donning tempting western fits, the 32-year-old’s bold outfits have often whipped up a storm on the Internet. Today, let’s have a look at some too-hot-to-handle photoshoots of Poonam Pandey.
Exuding “pink vibes” at its best, Poonam looked like a million bucks, wearing a black bralette embellished with shimmery golden bone patterns. Some thin-golden strips that emerged from the strap of her patterned bralette, fell on one of her shoulders sending a boho energy. Poonam teamed up her bralette with baby-pink baggy trousers. Statement gold-plated jewellery and high stilettos of the same hue completed her look.
Poonam charmed her fans in this blue and golden sequined attire. A thin rolled-up drape fell diagonally across her torso, almost similar to Disha Patani’s yellow saree in the song Slow Motion. Poonam accentuated her ethnic-cum-western outfit with high-rise, shimmery silver gladiator heels. To have an Indian touch she sported a maang tika coupled with red-and-white bangles, typical of an Indian bride.
Who says that traditional wear can’t be sexy? Check out how Poonam manages to grab eyeballs in this red embroidered lehenga-choli, having a deep-plunging neckline. Sporting a rural look for the photo shoot, Poonam’s hair was in a braid, and she put on statement silver jewellery, complementing her avatar. Her fiery expressions were a bonus.
If you loved Deepika Padukone’s neon-coloured bikini wear in Besharam Rang, then you must have a look at Poonam Pandey’s matte yellow shade of beach peripherals. Bearing a striking resemblance to Kylie Jenner’s swoon-worthy bikini pictures, Poonam set the temperatures soaring in this two-piece set at the beach. Her open hair and appealing expressions might have made your heart skip a beat.
Speaking of Poonam’s bikini looks, this animal-print skimpy wear barely covers her modesty and is the reason why Poonam is a slayer in swimsuits. She was a treat for the sore eyes posing against the gushing waters, encircled by dense forests.