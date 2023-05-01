Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty Gives A Perfect Start To The Week With Parsva Bakasana Yoga Asana

Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has once again inspired her fans to start the week on a positive note with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a video of herself trying to perform the Parsva Bakasana yoga asana, also known as the Side Crow pose, along with a message of encouragement for her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, she dropped a video of her workout. In the video, the ‘Hungama 2’ actor can be seen trying to do yoga asana. She wrote, “Starting a new month on a Monday is quite a refreshing feeling, actually! I’m all geared up to make a list and achieve some goals. That determination is what pushed me to practice the Parsva Bakasana (Side Crow Pose), which is one of the more advanced asanas. It’s a powerful hand-balancing pose that helps strengthen the arms and the core. It also helps to increase mental strength, confidence, courage, and fearlessness.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The actress’s dedication to fitness and healthy living has been an inspiration to many, and her social media posts often feature yoga poses, workout routines, and healthy eating tips. Through her posts, Shilpa aims to motivate her fans to prioritize their physical and mental well-being and to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, the actress and her family went to Mangalore to pray at Kateel Durga Parmeshwari temple in Ullanje, Mangalore. The clip began with Shilpa entering the temple premises. The actress wrote, “Back to my native roots, Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi Kateel Durgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, which I am so proud of.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. She is carrying a retro look. Announcing her association, she wrote, “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in #KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.” The film also stars actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has ‘Sukhee’ in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here