Monica Bedi Was To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Karan Arjun? Actress Reveals All

Monica Bedi is one of the popular names of the 90s time. She has been part of many successful films but recently in an interview, she opened up about a missed opportunity that could have changed her career. The actress disclosed that she was first approached for Karan Arjun and was offered Mamta Kulkarni’s role.

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, the actress said, “I was at director Shubhash Ghai’s Holi party with my friends. And, I met Rakesh Roshan there. After a brief conversation, he gave me his card and asked me to call him. Then I was wondering why he gave me the card. He is an actor. I simply tore the card and dumped it. A few months later, my manager asked me ‘Why didn’t you meet Rakesh Roshan? He was planning to cast you opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun’ I was like how would I know.”

Talking about Karan Arjun, the film starred Sha Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead role. Released in 1995, the film was a massive commercial success and a cult classic.

“I think I was too naive to understand things. At that time, I just used to watch films and know the actors and actresses. I wasn’t aware who was the director or the producer.” Monica Bedi also added that she has no regret about missing out on that opportunity. “I don’t regret that I was naive and silly. You aren’t born smart. I have no regrets for anything I have done,” the actress added.

Monica Bedi made her Bollywood debut with Surakshaa which was released in 1995. She was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3.