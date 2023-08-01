Monsta X's Kihyun Announces Military Enlistment In A Heartfelt Letter

MONSTA X member Kihyun made a heartfelt and touching announcement to his fans regarding his upcoming military enlistment through a handwritten letter shared on the online fan cafe. While the news came as a surprise, Kihyun aimed to reassure Monbebe, the devoted MONSTA X fandom, in his own unique way, seeking their understanding and support during this significant period of his life.

In his letter, Kihyun began by warmly greeting his fans and expressing his concern about breaking the news. Despite possibly mentioning it before, he acknowledged the inevitability of his enlistment, understanding that Monbebe might have already anticipated this moment. Without delay, Kihyun disclosed that he would begin his military service on August 22, knowing that his fans would naturally worry about him. Nevertheless, he took comfort in the fact that he would be carrying out his duties with the love and encouragement of his dedicated supporters.

Reflecting on the experiences of his fellow group members who have already enlisted, Kihyun playfully implored fans not to forget about them during their absence. He sincerely urged Monbebe to take care of themselves, stay healthy, and offered an encouraging “You can do this" to uplift their spirits while he is away. With words of reassurance, Kihyun promised a swift return and reunion with his group members.

“I’m just grateful that there are so many people who support me haha.

I will work hard to make precious time through various ways before I go.

In addition to me, the members will be away for a while, but you can’t go anywhere. I’m not kidding—I’m serious.

Eat well! Stay healthy! Stay strong! Keep doing well, and I’ll be right back.

After I return, I’m going to say, “I love you, MONBEBE,” with the members haha. I will end here! I love you, and bye bye!”, he wrote.

The heartfelt letter beautifully showcased Kihyun’s deep affection for his fans as he bid them farewell to his group and fans worldwide.

As one of the six members of MONSTA X, who debuted in 2015, Kihyun follows in the footsteps of his fellow members, Shownu, Minhyuk, and Joohoney, who have already embarked on their military service. He is the fourth member of MONSTA X to enlist in the military. Shownu successfully completed his service in April, while Minhyuk and Joohoney recently commenced their military duties as active soldiers earlier this year.