Moon Moon Sen Birthday: A Look at Actress Journey from Glamour World to Politics

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOON MOON SEN: Moon Moon Sen shot to fame with her glamourous avatar on the big screen. Born to popular Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, Moon Moon Sen started accompanying her mother to film sets. So, when she decided to take the acting plunge, it did not come as a surprise to many. What did surprise many people was the fact that unlike many of her contemporaries, Moon Moon Sen continued to act and work in films after marriage and motherhood.

The actress tied the knot with Bharat Dev Varma, a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura. The couple welcomed their first child, Raima in 1979.

Before films, Moon Moon Sen worked as a model and featured in many commercials that caused many controversies back in the day. She featured in several Bengali films like Chorus and Rajbadhu before finally making her Hindi debut with the 1984 release Ananad Baahar opposite Anil Kapoor.

While her onscreen avatar and glamour caught everyone’s attention, Moon Moon Sen’s acting performance received criticism from a section of fans and critics. Comparisons with her mother seemed to be inevitable for the glamourous actress.

Moon Moon Sen worked in films like Pathar Ke Insan (1985) alongside Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, and Vinod Khanna, as well as Jaal (1986) and Ajantay (1984). Moon Moon Sen starred in the Hindi film 100 Days, a 1991 psychological thriller, along with Madhuri Dixit.

She also worked in South Indian languages film, making her Telugu debut with the 1986 release Sirivennela. A year later, she featured in Majnu opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film was a roaring success at the box office. She worked in several Kannada, Telugu and Tamil movies

Moon Moon Sen continued to work in films predominately in Bengali languages. She was last seen in the 2019 release Bhobishyoter Bhut, a satirical comedy film.

Following a successful acting career, Moon Moon Sen joined politics with Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress. She contested the 2014 general election and represented West Bengal’s Bankura constituency in Lok Sabha till 2019. She contested 2019 Lok Sabha election from Asansol, but was defeated by Bhartiya Janata Party’s Babul Supriyo, who incidentally later shifted to AITC.

