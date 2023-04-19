Moonbin, ASTRO Member, Dies at 25; K-pop Idol Found Dead in His Home

ASTRO member Moonbin has died at the age of 25, multiple South Korean outlets report. The K-pop idol was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as per a Koreaboo report. Citing a report by Yonhap News TV, the South Korean entertainment portal reported that police officials are believing that Moonbin took his own life and “are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.”

As per the international report, Moonbin was found dead in his home around 8:10 pm, April 19 KST. It was reported that the manager contacted the police immediately. His agency, Fantagio, is yet to issue a statement about the death.

Moonbin made his comeback with the ASTRO unit group with Sanha and they were scheduled to host a fan con tour. However, the organisers have now issued a statement and said, “With heavy heart, we would like to inform you that the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta to be held on May 13 is cancelled. After long discussion and consideration, we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid."

While the official statement about his death is awaited, fans took to social media and mourned his sudden death.

Sending our prayers and deepest condolences to Moobin's family and Astro members, friends, relatives, also our dearest Aroha this is so heartbreaking, rest in peace Moonbin pic.twitter.com/m2xYirGwCq — 天使 (@410minjae) April 19, 2023

[KSD HEAD ADMIN]We heard a sad news. We lost an angel. We are sending our deepest condolences to his family, friends and Aroha. May you rest in peace, Moonbin. As an Aroha- since pre debut, it's painful to write something like this. You will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/OktKkLiuok — KIM SUNOO DAILY (@kimsunoodaily) April 19, 2023

may your soul rest in peace, moonbin pic.twitter.com/d5n8mDaImh— (@hourlySKY) April 19, 2023

Our deepest condolences to Moonbin’s friends, family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here