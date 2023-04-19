Moonbin Death: ASTRO Member's Agency Asks to ‘Refrain from Malicious Reports’; Funeral To Be Held 'Quietly’

ASTRO member Moonbin died on April 19, his agency Fantagio confirmed in a statement. The K-pop singer was 25 years old. Issuing a statement in Korean, the agency confirmed the news of his death and urged people to refrain from speculating about the cause of his death.

As translated by fan accounts, the agency wrote, “First of all, we apologised for the sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left our Kyeol and became a star in the sky. It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers but all ASTRO members, fellow artists, and executives and employees of Fantagio are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

“It is all the more heartbreaking to tell you the sudden news to the fans who supported Moon Bin and gave him generous love," the agency added. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues attending," they said.

Read the full translated statement here:

no.. pls say its not true… pic.twitter.com/8tdjTXcah7— 나타🌙 wts astro (@nathxwoo) April 19, 2023

As per South Korean media outlets, the K-pop idol was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as per a Koreaboo report. Citing a report by Yonhap News TV, the South Korean entertainment portal reported that police officials are believing that Moonbin took his own life and “are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.”

As per the international report, Moonbin was found dead in his home around 8:10 pm, April 19 KST. It was reported that the manager contacted the police immediately. His agency, Fantagio, is yet to issue a statement about the death.

