Moonbin Death: ASTRO Member's Sister Moon Sua Cancels This Week's Activities, AROHA Offer Support

Moonbin, a member of ASTRO, died on April 19. The singer was 25 years old and was reportedly found dead in his apartment. While his agency confirmed the news of his passing away in a statement on Tuesday night (IST), his sister Moon Sua’s agency has also revealed that activities planned for her K-pop group Billlie have been either cancelled or postponed.

As reported by AllKPop, her agency Mystic Story said, “Hello, this is Mystic Story. We notify you of the cancellation and/or postponement of all schedules planned for this week. In the case of the fan sign events, we plan to notify you of rescheduled dates and further details in a subsequent statement, and in the case of all other broadcast appearance schedules, we also intend on uploading separate notices soon. We ask fans for your understanding."

Meanwhile, fans of both K-pop stars have been offering their love and support to Moon Sua.

She not only lost her brother but also her role model, her main supporter, the source of her strength in lifeIf you really love Moonbin please give all your support to his sister Moon sua Even if he won't answer again, let her see that there're many fans who will be with her pic.twitter.com/0iFyGLIhrZ — jaymina ~♡ (@1THE9inmyheart) April 20, 2023

Aroha need to be there for Moon Sua … Moonbin meant everything to her His family really needs all the love and support pic.twitter.com/4Gt4KSZPg3— AGUSTD 05/14 & MAMAMOO 5/24 (@eternalkpopgal) April 19, 2023

sending my deepest condolences to his family & friends i really sorry for moon sua, i can't imagine how you are now, but please stay strong, big hug for you and for mj, jinjin, cha eunwoo, rocky, sanha, seungkwan, chanwoo, sin b and all moonbin friends too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ifLhIgQGVU — (@lhygomsll) April 19, 2023

stay strong Moon Sua 🙁 pic.twitter.com/uAe0GqMft7— RIP MOONBIN️ (@leechaerlover) April 19, 2023

so many prayers for moon sua, their family and his astro members. rest in peace moonbin pic.twitter.com/UTbYaQ8Df9— char ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@amouryunjin) April 19, 2023

The funeral is taking place in Seoul. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues attending," Moonbin’s agency said in a statement.

