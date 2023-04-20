CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Samantha Ruth PrabhuParineeti ChopraDisha PataniIleana D'CruzBTS
Home » Movies » Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO Member Dies at 25; Police Suspect Suicide; His Sister Moon Sua Cancels All Activities This Week

Live now

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO Member Dies at 25; Police Suspect Suicide; His Sister Moon Sua Cancels All Activities This Week

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: Moonbin, an ASTRO member, died on April 19 at the age of 25. The news of his death has left fans in shock, with many praying for his sister Moon Sua and their family.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 07:30 IST

Seoul

Moonbin, ASTRO, Moonbin death, Moonbin funeral,
Moonbin Death Live Updates: ASTRO member passes away at 25, AROHA offer prayers.

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO member Moonbin died on April 19, at the age of 25. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the K-pop singer was reportedly found dead in his apartment on Wednesday night. Citing a report by Yonhap News TV, Koreaboo reported that Moonbin was found dead at around 8:10 pm KST (4:40 PM, Wednesday in India). His manager reportedly called the police soon after. The news of his death was later confirmed by his agency, Fantagio.

As translated by fans on Twitter, the agency shared the devastating news of his passing and urged fans to refrain from speculative and malicious reports. “We Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Apr 20, 2023 06:34 IST

ASTRO member Moonbin passes away

In a devastating turn of events, ASTRO member Moonbin has passed away. The singer was 25 years old. He was reportedly found dead in his home on April 19.

ASTRO member Moonbin passes away

Apr 20, 2023 07:17 IST

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo heads back to South Korea

Following the shocking death of Moonbin, multiple South Korean media agencies have reported that Cha Eun-woo has left for South Korea. The singer-actor was in the US and was seen attending Coachella recently.

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo heads back to South Korea

Apr 20, 2023 07:07 IST

Moonbin Death News LIVE Updates: ASTRO member's funeral hall set up in Seoul

ASTRO member Moonbin’s funeral hall has been set up in Seoul’s Asan Hospital, as reported by KBizoom. The agency had previously said that the funeral will be a private affair. Read more here.

Moonbin Death News LIVE Updates: ASTRO member's funeral hall set up in Seoul
Moonbin, ASTRO member, died on April 19.
Apr 20, 2023 07:02 IST

Moonbin Death News LIVE Updates: ASTRO fans revisit Moon Bin and Moon Sua's Music Bank performance

Amid the news of his death, ASTRO fans couldn’t help but revisit Moonbin’s performance with his sister Moon Sua on the Music Bank stage last year. The Moon siblings performed Candy In My Ears last year and the performance went viral.

Apr 20, 2023 06:57 IST

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: Fans revisit ASTRO member's interaction with BTS' Jungkook

BTS fans have been offering their condolences and support to ASTRO fans after Moonbin passed away. A few are also resisting Moonbin’s interactions with the group, especially with Jungkook.

Apr 20, 2023 06:54 IST

Moonbin Death News LIVE Updates: AROHA revisit ASTRO member's last post

Fans have been revisiting some of Moonbin’s last few posts in light of his sudden death. While his last Instagram post has gone viral, fans also revisited his last post he shared on ASTRO’s page.

Apr 20, 2023 06:52 IST

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: BTS leader RM seemingly reacts to ASTRO member's death

Hours after the news of Moonbin’s death made headlines, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a blank post, seemingly mourning the ASTRO member’s death.

Apr 20, 2023 06:47 IST

Moonbin Death News LIVE Updates: His sister Moon Sua's agency cancels all activities for this week

In light of Moonbin’s death, the ASTRO member’s sister Moon Sua’s K-pop group Billie has cancelled or postponed their upcoming planned activities for the week. Her agency Mystic Story confirmed the same in a statement.

Moonbin Death News LIVE Updates: His sister Moon Sua's agency cancels all activities for this week

Apr 20, 2023 06:41 IST

Moonbin Death Live Updates: Moonbin's agency reacts to his death

ASTRO member Moonbin’s agency Fantagio confirmed the news of his death in a statement. The agency urged people to refrain from speculating about the cause of his death. Read more here.

Moonbin Death Live Updates: Moonbin's agency reacts to his death
ASTRO Member Moonbin dies at 25.
Apr 20, 2023 06:39 IST

Moonbin was found dead in his Seoul home: Report

Via Koreaboo, Yonhap News TV reported that Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The South Korean entertainment portal added that police officials are believing that Moonbin took his own life and “are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.” Read more here.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Moonbin was found dead in his Seoul home: Report
ASTRO member Moonbin passes away.

Read more

sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased.”

The agency also issued a statement about the funeral. While they refrained from sharing details about the venue of the funeral, they said that the family will be hosting a private funeral which will be attended by Moonbin’s family members, friends and his company colleagues.

Following the shocking news of his death, ASTRO fans, popularly referred to as AROHA took to various social media platforms to pay their respects and offer their condolences to his family. They also offered prayers for his sister, Moonsua, who is also a K-pop singer. She is a part of the girl group Billlie.

Emotional fans have been revisiting clips of Moonbin from his performances and fan interactions as well. Several clips of him sharing heartfelt moments with his fellow ASTRO members are also going viral. Besides AROHA, fandoms of other K-pop groups including BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and more have been offering tributes to Moonbin.

The singer was slated to perform with his ASTRO Sanha, as part of their unit group, at the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta on May 13. However, the event has been canceled.

News18 offers our condolences to Moonbin’s sister and family, friends, and fans.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Latest News

More News

    TAGS