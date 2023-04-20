Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO Member Dies at 25; Police Suspect Suicide; His Sister Moon Sua Cancels All Activities This Week

Live now
Curated By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 07:30 IST
Seoul
Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO member Moonbin died on April 19, at the age of 25. In a heartbreaking turn of events, the K-pop singer was reportedly found dead in his apartment on Wednesday night. Citing a report by Yonhap News TV, Koreaboo reported that Moonbin was found dead at around 8:10 pm KST (4:40 PM, Wednesday in India). His manager reportedly called the police soon after. The news of his death was later confirmed by his agency, Fantagio.
As translated by fans on Twitter, the agency shared the devastating news of his passing and urged fans to refrain from speculative and malicious reports. “We Read More
Key EventsKey Events
In a devastating turn of events, ASTRO member Moonbin has passed away. The singer was 25 years old. He was reportedly found dead in his home on April 19.
Following the shocking death of Moonbin, multiple South Korean media agencies have reported that Cha Eun-woo has left for South Korea. The singer-actor was in the US and was seen attending Coachella recently.
ASTRO member Moonbin’s funeral hall has been set up in Seoul’s Asan Hospital, as reported by KBizoom. The agency had previously said that the funeral will be a private affair. Read more here.
Amid the news of his death, ASTRO fans couldn’t help but revisit Moonbin’s performance with his sister Moon Sua on the Music Bank stage last year. The Moon siblings performed Candy In My Ears last year and the performance went viral.
BTS fans have been offering their condolences and support to ASTRO fans after Moonbin passed away. A few are also resisting Moonbin’s interactions with the group, especially with Jungkook.
I remember when I was getting into BTS, I used to cry tears of joy seeing these little interactions. MoonBin loved and respected Jungkook and tannies so much. Never knew I'll sit here watching this year's later, with tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/phPrvFRTMN
— moka ♡⁷ 🐇💭 D-Day (@ButterTaeKoo) April 19, 2023
Fans have been revisiting some of Moonbin’s last few posts in light of his sudden death. While his last Instagram post has gone viral, fans also revisited his last post he shared on ASTRO’s page.
This is the last picture that MoonBin posted on the Astro page…Dandelion flower.This flower means the return of life, the rebirth of growth and green after a harsh winter, and a display of abundant strength and power. pic.twitter.com/5A1trwZRYu
— ydcruz777 (@aroha_ydcruz777) April 19, 2023
Hours after the news of Moonbin’s death made headlines, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a blank post, seemingly mourning the ASTRO member’s death.
It's #Namjoon 's #insta story and Somehow it’s speaks a thousand words Rip moonbin#moonbin#ASTRO#AROHA pic.twitter.com/ZEZdl5PNoX
— wigly_puff😇 (@KimTarin2) April 19, 2023
In light of Moonbin’s death, the ASTRO member’s sister Moon Sua’s K-pop group Billie has cancelled or postponed their upcoming planned activities for the week. Her agency Mystic Story confirmed the same in a statement.
ASTRO member Moonbin’s agency Fantagio confirmed the news of his death in a statement. The agency urged people to refrain from speculating about the cause of his death. Read more here.
Via Koreaboo, Yonhap News TV reported that Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The South Korean entertainment portal added that police officials are believing that Moonbin took his own life and “are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.” Read more here.
DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
The agency also issued a statement about the funeral. While they refrained from sharing details about the venue of the funeral, they said that the family will be hosting a private funeral which will be attended by Moonbin’s family members, friends and his company colleagues.
Following the shocking news of his death, ASTRO fans, popularly referred to as AROHA took to various social media platforms to pay their respects and offer their condolences to his family. They also offered prayers for his sister, Moonsua, who is also a K-pop singer. She is a part of the girl group Billlie.
Emotional fans have been revisiting clips of Moonbin from his performances and fan interactions as well. Several clips of him sharing heartfelt moments with his fellow ASTRO members are also going viral. Besides AROHA, fandoms of other K-pop groups including BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and more have been offering tributes to Moonbin.
The singer was slated to perform with his ASTRO Sanha, as part of their unit group, at the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta on May 13. However, the event has been canceled.
News18 offers our condolences to Moonbin’s sister and family, friends, and fans.
DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here