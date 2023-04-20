Moonbin Dies At 25: Mermaid Prince to Soul Plate, K-Dramas That ASTRO Member Left a Mark In

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO and an actor, died on Wednesday, April 19, at the age of 25. He was found dead in his residence located in Seoul and the police were immediately notified by the manager. Moonbin was a popular name in the music and film industry. Having started as a child model in 2004, Moonbin appeared in TVXQ’s Balloons music video in 2006, before making his acting debut in the Korean drama series Boys Over Flowers in 2009. With fans mourning the loss of a star in the Korean entertainment industry, we remember some of the actor’s best performances in various series.

Mermaid Prince

Moonbin made a splash in the romantic fantasy series Mermaid Prince, where he played the lead role and impressed audiences with his natural acting ability and impressive dance skills. The plot of the show revolves around the romantic tale of a young lady called Hye Ri. During her graduation trip with her companions to Gangwon Province, she encounters an enigmatic gentleman named Woo Hyuk, who happens to be the proprietor of a guest house. As she becomes increasingly drawn to him, Hye Ri affectionately refers to him as “the mermaid prince". The show also stars Sang Min Moon, Seobin Yoon, Hwi-Yeong Kim and Chae Won-Bin in crucial roles.

Soul Plate

Soul Plate is a web drama that centres around the world of cooking and the power of food to heal emotional wounds. Moonbin stars as Seon Woo, a talented chef who is determined to make food that touches people’s souls. He meets a young woman named Jin Jin (played by Shin Ye Eun), who has lost her sense of taste due to a traumatic event in her past. Together, they embark on a culinary journey to help Jin Jin rediscover her love for food and find healing through Seon Woo’s soulful cooking. With a heartwarming story, a talented cast, and mouthwatering food scenes, Soul Plate is a must-watch for fans of food-themed dramas.

To be Continued

To Be Continued is a mini-series that follows the journey of a K-pop boy ASTRO as they time-travel back in time just a day ahead of their debut stage. The members find themselves in the bodies of their teenage selves and must navigate through the ups and downs of adolescence while still pursuing their dreams of becoming idols. The series blends elements of romance, comedy, and drama, with a focus on the relationships between the group members and their classmates. With its catchy soundtrack and charming cast, To Be Continued is a fun and entertaining watch for both K-pop fans and those who enjoy lighthearted coming-of-age stories.

Moment At Eighteen

Moment At Eighteen is a South Korean drama that explores the struggles and triumphs of high school students as they navigate through the challenges of adolescence. The series features a talented cast, including Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Gi, Shin Seung Ho, and Moonbin. The series tackles themes such as friendship, love, family, and academic pressure, presenting a realistic and heartfelt portrayal of adolescence. With its relatable characters and engaging storylines, Moment At Eighteen has received critical acclaim and has become a fan-favourite among viewers of all ages.

