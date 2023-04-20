Moonbin of ASTRO to Goo Hara, South Korean Celebrities Whose Untimely Deaths Shocked Fans

K-pop idol Moonbin, a member of the K-pop band ASTRO, died at the age of 25. The news was confirmed by his music label Fantagio on Thursday. Reports by local media cite that the K-pop star was discovered unresponsive in his Gangnam apartment in Seoul by his manager on Wednesday evening. On early Thursday, his agency released an official statement revealing, “On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky.”

The cause of his death remains unclear. The agency has urged fans to refrain from indulging in any “malicious or speculative” stories, asking to provide privacy to his family so that they can pay respects to Moonbin. Moonbin’s demise has, once again, brought to light the deaths of Korean celebs that shocked the world in recent years. Before him, singer Goo Hara, as well as, actresses Sulli and Yoo Joo Eun also died at a very young age.

As we remember Moonbin, let’s also take a look at K-pop idols who died recently:

Goo Hara

Goo Hara of the K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead in her Gangnam apartment by her manager in November 2019. She was allegedly being abused by her ex-boyfriend, who after their breakup blackmailed her over their illicit videos. Police reported a suicide note was recovered from the scene and concluded no foul play.

Sulli

The suspected suicide of Goo Hara took place only a month after her fellow K-pop idol and close friend Sulli’s passed away. Reports indicate she was subjected to a long struggle with online bullying. Her death sparked major shockwaves in South Korea prompting fans to demand powerful punishments for cybercrimes and abusive online commentary.

Jonghyun

In December 2017, SHINee’s lead singer Jonghyun passed away reportedly by suicide. He was only 27 at the time. It was the K-pop idol’s older sister who asked the police to check on the singer believing he intended to commit suicide, Korea Herald reported. He was later discovered in a state of a cardiac artist but failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead. Reports alleged he died from inhaling toxic fumes.

Yoo Joo Eun

K-drama actress Yoo Joo Eun, 27, was found dead at her home in August 2022, authorities concluded she died of a probable suicide. The Big Forest actress left behind a suicide note which reportedly indicated her deteriorated mental health but did not reveal the reason behind her suicide. The actress’ brother shared her heartbreaking suicide note on Instagram, wherein she apologized before stating, “My mind is screaming that I don’t want to live anymore.”

Jung Chae Yul

Zombie Detective fame Jung Chae Yul passed away in April 2023, she was only 26 at the time. The news of her demise was confirmed by her management agency, “Actress Chae Yul has left our side on April 11, 2023,” read the statement. The details regarding the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Cha In Ha

Actor Cha In Ha was found dead at his home in December 2019. The 27-year-old became the third Korean idol to die in the space of two months, after Sulli and Goo Hara’s passing. Cha In Ha was a remember of the acting group set up by Fantagio. His demise came just two years after his acting debut in the film You, Deep Inside of Me.

