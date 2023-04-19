Moonbin Passes Away: ASTRO Member's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral Amid Death News, AROHA Mourn

Moonbin, a member of ASTRO, died on Wednesday as per South Korean media outlets. The K-pop singer was 25 years old. It has been reported that Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in Seoul but his agency, Fantagio, is yet to issue a statement. The police officials believe it is a case of suicide. While we await more details about his sudden death, ASTRO fans rushed to Moonbin’s last Instagram post.

The singer last shared an Instagram post on March 31. The post featured three photos of Moonbin posing with a product he was endorsing. In the pictures, Moonbin was seen wearing a light brown photo while holding the product in his hand.

The fans, popularly addressed by their fandom name AROHA, took to the comments section and expressed their shock of his death. Many also offered condolences to his family.

“Moonbin, you’re in a better place now. rest and never stop smiling," a fan commented. “I’m so sorry moonbin for what the world did to you. I love you," added another. “Rest in peace, Moonbin. You were an angel. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and to Astro," a third comment read. “Hope you will find happiness and peace in the afterlife. We all love you, may you rest in peace," a fourth comment read. “Rest in peace moonbin ❤️‍ I wish you enternal happiness & peace," a fifth fan commented.

A few hours after the reports of Moonbin’s death made the headlines, his agency issued a statement. While they confirmed the news of his death, the agency urged everyone to refrain from speculative reports. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues attending," they said, as per a fan translation.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here