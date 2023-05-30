‘More Than Happy’: Mahalakshmi And Ravinder Chandrasekaran Rubbish Divorce Rumours

Tamil actress Mahalakshmi and her producer husband Ravinder Chandrasekaran never fail to drop lovey-dovey pictures on social media. Tying the nuptial knot last year in September, the pair often shell out major couple goals. Post their marriage, both Mahalakshmi and Ravinder had to face trolls. While some claimed that Mahalakshmi married Ravinder just for the sake of money, others relentlessly passed derogatory remarks about Ravinder’s appearance. But the lovebirds conquered the naysayers with their love and affection for each other.

Recently, when Ravinder started posting solo pictures on Instagram, social media users sensed trouble in paradise. Rumours were rife that the pair would soon part ways. Dismissing all the negative speculations with a joint Instagram post, Mahalakshmi and Ravinder have yet again proven that their love is stronger than ever.

The picture captured the couple standing beside each other sporting beaming smiles. While Mahalakshmi was draped in a dark green and maroon-hued, golden-bordered saree, Ravinder was dressed in a simple off-white shirt. The duo looked quite happy together, posing for the click.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindar Chandrasekaran (@ravindarchandrasekaran)

But it was Ravinder’s witty caption on the post that cleared the air that their marital life was in complete bliss. “Dai Hubby, how many times have I told you not to upload your solo pic on Instagram? Again, the entire social media says we got separated. Hereafter if you repeat this mistake… you will get my favourite Semiya Upma as your 3 times food forever!”

Ravinder further slammed a specific YouTube channel in their caption, which was responsible for spreading the gossip about their alleged split up. On a concluding note, he wrote, “P.S.: we are so much more than happy that we keep our loved ones happy too.” Mahalakshmi was quick to reply to the post. “Ok. But what’s wrong with semiya upma?” she commented jokingly.

Not so long ago, Mahalakshmi shared a lovely picture on Instagram with Ravinder. Showering her affection on her husband she penned a heartwarming note that read, “When you put your arms around me, you let me know there’s nothing in this world I can’t do. I love you with all my heart and soul Ammu.”