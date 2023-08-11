‘More Than Just An Action Film': Varun Tej At Gandeevadhari Arjuna’s Trailer Launch

Telugu action thriller film Gandeevadhari Arjuna is all set to release in theatres on August 25. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer yesterday in Hyderabad. Varun Tej, the lead actor in the film, was also present at the event with other cast and crew members. He shared his views on the trailer, saying that he is hoping everyone will like it. Varun Tej shared how its story was narrated to him by the film’s writer and director, Praveen Sattaru. Varun added he was amazed and loved the script, as it focuses on the problems in a post-pandemic world. He said he felt it was his responsibility to do a film like this as an actor. Varun Tej further added that the movie is not just about action, it has more to it, and will definitely engage the audience throughout. “The movie is full of emotions, actions, and a blend of everything. The film is about the problems happening in the country, and one will definitely wonder about many things after seeing the film,” he said.

Varun Tej also gave details regarding Gandeevadhari Arjuna’s shooting. He mentioned that the film’s shoot was mostly done abroad, in Europe and America, as per the demand of the story. He is playing the role of a bodyguard, which is something different from all the movies he has done so far.

Producer BVSN Prasad also shared his views at the event. He mentioned that the film has a social message and is hoping that the audience will like it. His previous collaboration with Varun Tej was also a hit. Praveen Sattaru said he is also expecting a positive response from the audience on the trailer, as well as the film. He further added Gandeevadhari Arjuna’s story and said, “We are using the resources of the earth as per our convenience without thinking of future generations. Everyone has generalised the concept of global warming, which should not be ignored, and the movie focuses on this concept and other problems.”

Manish Chaudhari, Nassar, Lavanya Tripathi, Vimala Raman, and Sakshi Vaidya are among the cast of the film.