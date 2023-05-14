Mother’s Day 2023: Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Sushmita Sen and More Pen Heartfelt Wishes For Their Moms

The world is celebrating Mother’s Day today. People are sharing pictures with their mothers on social media and gifting them also to make this day more special. Our Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Virat Kohli, Sushmita Sen, and others also posted heartfelt messages for their mothers on social media.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with his mother. He did not caption it but only Maa. Kajol also shared a black and white picture with mother Tanuja and wrote, “Moms are moms forever and ever. It’s a never ending job and the only thank you you get is that your children will need you forever! Not for important life changing details but just to love us the way you do. Becuase that is something you will never find anywhere or in anyone else..Thank you for loving me enough to brave society and all its norms and fighting to bring me up the way you did. You made me in every way possible…”

Sushmita Sen also shared a picture with her mother and wrote a long caption for her. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a picture and wished all mothers on this special day.

Take a look at all the wishes:

Shilpa Shetty shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “Blessed with the best of both worlds. Heartfelt Gratitude for every day of selfless love and unconditional blessings.”

To note, this year Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu will be celebrating their first mother’s day this year. All three celebrities welcomed their first child last year in 2022.

Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to honor mothers and motherhood. It is a day to acknowledge and appreciate the love, sacrifice, and hard work of mothers in raising their children and supporting their families.